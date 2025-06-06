The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2025 results soon.
Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website: upsc.gov.in.
The Preliminary Exam was conducted nationwide on Sunday, May 25, 2025, and included two objective-type papers (MCQs), each lasting two hours and carrying 200 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.33 marks for every wrong answer.
It is important to note that the prelims serve only as a screening test—the marks obtained will not be counted in the final merit list.
This year’s recruitment aims to fill 979 vacancies, including:
38 posts under the Benchmark Disability category
12 for blindness or low vision
7 for deaf or hard of hearing
10 for locomotor disabilities
9 for multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness
The recruitment process covers top services like the IAS, IPS, and IFS.
How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025:
Visit upsc.gov.in
Click on the link for CSE Prelims Result 2025
Log in with your credentials
View and download your result
Take a printout for future use
Stay tuned to the official website and trusted updates for the direct link and latest announcements.