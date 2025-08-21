The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 from Friday, August 22.

The exams will be held in two shifts — the forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates will appear for the essay paper on the opening day.

The commission has issued a set of instructions for candidates to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Entry and Reporting:

Candidates must carry a printout of their e-Admit Card along with an original photo identity card for each session. Entry into the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam — 8:30 am for the morning session and 2 pm for the afternoon session. No late entry will be permitted.

Prohibited Items:

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, smart watches, pagers, cameras, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, or storage media such as pen drives. Bags, books, and valuables are also barred from the exam premises. UPSC has clarified that no arrangements will be made to keep these items at the venue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Allowed Items:

Only the e-Admit Card, pen, pencil, identity proof, self-photographs (if applicable), and items specified in the admit card instructions may be carried inside. A black ballpoint pen is mandatory for making entries in the attendance sheet. Candidates may carry scientific (non-programmable) calculators, if required. Transparent water bottles are allowed, but no eatables or other beverages will be permitted.

Additional Instructions:

Candidates whose photographs on the e-Admit Card are unclear or lack details must bring a valid photo ID and two passport-sized photographs with name and date for each session.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31. Only candidates who qualified in the Preliminary Examination, the results of which were declared in June 2025, are eligible to appear.

For complete details, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.