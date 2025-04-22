Guwahati: Bhaswata Saikia from Assam, Zing Messar and Bullo Manku from Arunachal Pradesh have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While Bhaswata Saikia ranked 474, Bullo Manku and Zing Messar secured All India Ranks 645 and 846, respectively.

Bhaswata Saikia hails from Central Assam’s Nagaon, and he cleared the Civil Services Exam 2023 as well with AIR 552. Currently, he is serving as an IPS officer and is based in Pune. In 2018, he graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

Bullo Manku, who hails from the picturesque Ziro Valley, carries forward a family legacy—her elder sister Bullo Mamu had cracked the UPSC CSE in 2016 and now serves as an IRS officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This year, out of nearly 10 lakh applicants, over 5.8 lakh candidates appeared in the preliminary exam, with only a little over 1,000 making the final cut.

Among them, 87 candidates belong to the Scheduled Tribes, including Messar and Manku, showcasing increasing representation from remote and underrepresented regions.