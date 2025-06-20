UGC NET June 2025 exam city slip released, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session.

Candidates can now check their allotted exam cities on the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit cards will be released shortly.

The exam city slip provides details about the city where the candidate’s examination centre is located. The admit card will later display the full address of the centre along with other crucial exam-related details.

UGC NET June 2025 Exam Schedule:

Dates: June 25 to 29, 2025

Shifts:

Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The UGC NET question paper will have two sections, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

How to Download UGC NET June 2025 Admit Card or Exam City Slip:

1.Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2025 admit card or exam city slip.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth/password.

4. View and download your document for future reference.