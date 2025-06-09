SSC GD result 2025 expected soon: How to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results for the General Duty (GD) Constable exam shortly.

Once published, candidates can access their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Along with the result, the commission will also release the cut-off marks and the merit list.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be required to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination.

How to Download SSC GD Result 2025:

1.Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage.

3. Select the “Constable-GD” category under the exam section.

4. Click on the link titled “SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025.”

5. The result PDF will open, showing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates along with cut-off details.

5. Download and save the file for future reference.

SSC GD 2025: Number of Vacancies

A total of 53,690 vacancies are available across various paramilitary forces, including:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Special Security Force (SSF)

The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted in a Computer-Based format from February 4 to February 25, 2025.