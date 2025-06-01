SSC GD Constable Result 2025 expected soon, how to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 soon.

The result will be available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Once declared, candidates can also check their SSC GD Constable result status via the direct link provided here.

The result PDF will include the state-wise cut-off marks and the rank list of qualified candidates. Based on these results, selected candidates will be called for the physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST).

Candidates must meet the minimum qualifying marks in the SSC GD exam to pass. The qualifying marks are 30% for General category candidates, 25% for OBC/EWS, and 20% for SC, ST, and PwD categories. Additionally, candidates must also meet the SSC GD cut-off marks, which will be released separately by state, category, and force.

The SSC GD Constable exam for 2025 was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025. Below are the details to check the SSC GD Result 2025:

How to Check SSC GD Result 2025?

1.Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the SSC GD result PDF link.

3. The result, cut-off marks, and merit list will appear on the screen.

4. Carefully review the PDF.

5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.