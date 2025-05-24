SSC exam 2025 June dates announced: Check schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam calendar for June 2025.

Candidates can now check the schedule on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, this update refers to the SSC’s earlier tentative calendar for 2025–2026 released on May 9, 2025. The Commission has now confirmed the dates for the following examinations to be held on June 15, 2025:

1.JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (Only for DoPT)

2. SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024 (Only for DoPT)

3. ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022–2024

How to Download SSC June 2025 Exam Dates:

1.Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the notice titled “SSC Exam 2025 Dates for June” on the homepage.

3. A PDF file will open displaying the exam schedule.

4. Download and print the file for future reference.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the SSC website regularly.