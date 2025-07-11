SBI CBO admit card 2025 released, download now

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment Examination 2025.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website — sbi.co.in — via the careers section.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,964 Circle Based Officer (CBO) vacancies across various SBI circles.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification such as an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Applicants with degrees in Engineering, Medicine, Chartered Accountancy, or Cost Accountancy are also eligible.

The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 30 years as of April 30, 2025. Additionally, candidates should be proficient in reading, writing, and understanding one of the local languages of their chosen circle.

Selection Process:

The selection will be based on three stages:

Online Examination

Screening

Interview

The online exam consists of:

Objective Test (120 marks)

Descriptive Test (50 marks)

The descriptive test will begin immediately after the objective test and must be completed within 30 minutes. It will assess candidates’ proficiency in English Language through letter writing and essay, comprising two questions worth 50 marks in total. Answers must be typed on the computer.

How to Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website: sbi.co.in

2. Go to the Careers section.

3. Click on Current Openings and select the CBO Recruitment 2025 link.

4. Open the admit card download link.

5. Enter your login credentials.

6. Submit and download your admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official SBI website.