RRB NTPC answer key 2025 for graduate posts released today, check here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB NTPC 2025 provisional answer key for graduate-level posts on July 1, 2025, at 6 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT 1 exam can access the answer key, their response sheets, and question papers on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

Alongside the release of the answer key, the objection window will also open today and remain active until July 6, 2025, 11:55 PM.

According to the official notice, candidates can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question, along with applicable bank charges. If the objection is found to be valid, the amount will be refunded to the candidate’s account after deducting the bank service charges.

Steps to Check RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025:

1.Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

2. Click on the link for “RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 (Graduate Level Posts).”

3. Enter your login credentials on the redirected page.

4. Submit the details to view the answer key.

5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review the answer key thoroughly and raise objections, if any, well before the deadline. No challenges will be accepted after the closing time.

For more updates and official information, candidates should visit the official RRB websites.