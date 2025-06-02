The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) CBT-1 Exam 2025.

Registered candidates can now access their e-call letters by visiting the respective regional RRB websites.

Admit Card Availability

According to the official notice, admit cards will be available four days before each candidate’s scheduled exam date. To download the hall ticket, candidates must log in to their regional RRB portal using valid credentials.

The RRB stated:

“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation LINK.”

For candidates from SC/ST categories, the Travel Authority pass will be available 10 days prior to their exam date.

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025

1.Follow these steps to access your hall ticket:

2. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

3. Click on the ‘RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage.

4. Log in using your credentials (Registration Number & Password/Date of Birth).

5. View, download, and print your admit card.

Ensure all personal details and exam information on the admit card are accurate. Report any discrepancies to the respective RRB immediately. Don’t forget to bring a valid ID proof along with your admit card to the exam center.

Exam Schedule and Pattern

The RRB NTPC CBT-1 2025 will be held from June 5 to June 24, 2025, across multiple shifts nationwide. The Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) will last 90 minutes and feature 100 objective-type questions divided as follows:

General Awareness – 40 questions

Mathematics – 30 questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 30 questions

Each question carries 1 mark, and there will be negative marking — 1/3rd of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify CBT-1 will move on to CBT-2. Based on the specific post, they may then be required to take:

A Typing Skill Test, or

A Computer-Based Aptitude Test

Shortlisted candidates will finally undergo Document Verification and a Medical Examination, as per merit.

Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies:

8,113 posts are for graduate-level candidates

3,445 posts are for undergraduate-level candidates

Candidates are strongly advised to stay updated via their regional RRB websites for further information, notices, and exam-related updates.