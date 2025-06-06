NTPC Green Energy Engineer admit card 2025 released, download now

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, has officially released the Engineer Admit Card 2025 for its upcoming recruitment exam.

Candidates who completed the online application process can now download their admit cards from the official website www.ngel.in using their login credentials.

Key Highlights:

Admit Card Released: Available now on ngel.in

Exam Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Recruitment Drive: 182 vacancies for Engineer and Executive posts (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, IT, HR, Finance, Contracts & Materials)

Exam Month: June 2025 (exact date mentioned on admit card)

Selection Process: CBT (70 marks) + Experience (10 marks) + Interview (20 marks)

Steps to Download NTPC Green Energy Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website: www.ngel.in

Go to the ‘Careers’ section.

Click on ‘Download Admit Card for Engineer/Executive Recruitment 2025’.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Click Submit.

Download and print the admit card on A4-size paper.

Details Mentioned on Admit Card:

Candidate’s Name and Photograph

Roll Number/Registration Number

Post Applied For

Exam Date and Time

Exam Centre Address

Instructions for Exam Day

Important Exam Day Instructions:

Arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before reporting time.

Carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Passport, etc.).

Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are not allowed.

Follow all guidelines mentioned on the admit card strictly.

Exam Pattern Overview:

The CBT will assess candidates on the following sections:

Quantitative Aptitude

Verbal Ability

Logical Reasoning

General Knowledge

Technical Subject Knowledge

Exam Centres Include:

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Raipur, Vishakhapatnam.

For direct access to your admit card, visit www.ngel.in. Ensure all details are correct and prepare accordingly.