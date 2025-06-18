NTA Releases CUET UG 2025 Answer Key, check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key, along with their question papers and recorded responses, on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

To check the answer key, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

If any candidate is dissatisfied with any of the responses in the provisional key, they can challenge it by submitting a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The challenge window will remain open until June 20.

NTA has stated that all objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly and applied to all candidates’ responses. Final results will be prepared based on this updated answer key.

The agency also clarified that no individual candidate will be notified about the acceptance or rejection of their challenge, and the expert-reviewed answer key will be considered final.

How to Check CUET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key:

1.Visit cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the link for the answer key

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth

4. View the provisional answer key, question paper, and recorded responses

This year, CUET UG was held between May 13 and June 3.

A re-test was also conducted on June 2 and 4 for candidates who faced discrepancies in the exams held on May 13 and 16. The re-exam was arranged after candidates reported that some questions did not align with the officially notified syllabus.

CUET UG is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions across India.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official NTA CUET website.