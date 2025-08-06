The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the re-extended registration window for the first round of NEET UG 2025 counselling today, August 6.

Eligible candidates can register on the official website mcc.nic.in until 3 PM.

The reset registration option is available until 12 PM, and the fee payment window will remain open until 6 PM. As per the updated counselling schedule, the choice filling facility is accessible until 8 AM on August 7.

However, a notice on the MCC website states that choice filling and locking for round 1 have been temporarily put on hold. Candidates are advised to log in to their dashboards for updates.

The seat allotment result for round 1 will be announced on August 9, and selected candidates can report to their allotted institutions between August 9 and 18.

Due to the extension of round 1, the schedule for the second and subsequent rounds may be revised. Registrations for round 2 were originally scheduled to begin on August 12. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for any changes.

MCC NEET UG counselling is conducted for admission to the following:

15% All India Quota MBBS/BDS seats

100% MBBS/BDS seats of Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

100% MBBS seats of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India

100% seats of JIPMER (Puducherry/Karaikal)

100% seats of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

85% state quota seats of Delhi University (DU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU), including VMMC, ABVIMS, and ESIC Dental

100% seats at the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia (including 5% internal quota for Jamia students)

15% IP quota seats of ESIC institutions