The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to declare the NEET PG 2025 results shortly.

Once released, candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download their scorecards from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

How to check NEET PG 2025 results:

1.Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on the NEET PG 2025 result link available on the homepage.

3. Log in using the required credentials.

4. View the NEET PG 2025 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The NEET PG 2025 examination was held on August 3 in a single session from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. The test comprised 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options.

While one correct response was to be selected, the paper also carried negative marking — with 25 percent marks deducted for each incorrect answer. No marks were deducted for questions left unattempted.

NBEMS issues warning

Recently, NBEMS issued a warning to candidates against reproducing or sharing exam content in any form. The advisory, shared through the board’s official WhatsApp channel, stated that reproducing, transmitting, or publishing any part of the examination is strictly prohibited.

The board also reminded candidates that they had agreed to a non-disclosure clause while applying for the exam, as mentioned in the information bulletin.

For detailed updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to regularly check the NBEMS website.