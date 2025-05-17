NEET PG 2025 image correction window now open, check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the image correction window for NEET PG 2025 starting May 17, 2025.

Candidates who need to correct errors in their uploaded photograph, signature, or thumb impression can now do so via the official website: nbe.edu.in.

Key Dates:

Image Correction (Pre-Final Edit Window): May 17 to May 21, 2025

Final Edit Window (For Unresolved Cases): May 24 to May 26, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Exam Date: June 15, 2025

Admit Card Release: June 11, 2025

Result Declaration (Tentative): July 15, 2025

NBEMS has announced that candidates will be individually notified if any issues are detected in their uploaded images. These candidates must correct the errors within the pre-final edit window.

A final opportunity will be provided from May 24 to May 26, but failure to make necessary corrections during this time will result in application rejection with no further chances.

Steps to Correct Images in NEET PG 2025 Application:

1.Visit nbe.edu.in

2. Log in using your application credentials

3. Go to ‘NEET PG 2025’ and select ‘Final Edit Window’

4. Upload the corrected image(s) as per the official guidelines

5. Review and submit the updated application

6. Download and save a copy of the revised form for future reference

NBEMS urges all applicants to strictly follow the image upload specifications to avoid disqualification.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for updates and important notifications.