NEET 2025 Assam exam: Students face toughest paper in years, physics section stands out

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was conducted smoothly across 97 centres in 17 cities and towns of Assam under tight security.

Following a request from the Assam government, the National Testing Agency (NTA) allocated exam centres only in government schools and provincialised colleges to prevent unfair practices. While this move improved exam management, many students found the 2025 paper especially challenging.

Mridupawan Bharadwaj, a NEET candidate, shared that the paper was particularly tough, especially the physics section, and noted several biology questions were outside the NCERT syllabus. Another aspirant, Aryaman Kashyap, agreed, calling it harder than past years, with lengthy frisking adding to the stress.

Mahendra Dahal from Guwahati compared the difficulty to NEET 2016, long considered one of the toughest papers. Subject experts also rated the physics section as the hardest in the past five years, with chemistry questions leaning difficult and biology requiring deep conceptual understanding.

About 45,000 students registered for NEET in Assam this year. The decision to limit centres to government institutions followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s concerns over the integrity of private exam centres.

Despite the improved oversight, the 2025 NEET paper left many candidates grappling with its unexpectedly high difficulty level.