The Indian Army has officially released the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Result 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the written exam can now check and download their results by visiting the official website: joinindianarmy.nic.in.
The results have been published roll number-wise across various categories and zones.
Direct Result Download Links (2025)
Ambala Agniveer Men (All Categories): Ambala Men All and Central Category Result
Women Military Police (Common Aptitude Test): WMP CAT Result
Mandi CEE Result: Mandi Result Download
Ambala – Civilian Candidates: Civil Candidates 2025
Ambala – Serving Candidates: Serving Candidates Result
ARO Charkhi Dadri CEE Result: Daadri CEE Result
Hamirpur CEE Result 2025: Hamirpur Result
RTG Zone Palampur CEE Result 2025: Palampur Zone Result
Hisar CEE Result 2025: Hisar Result
Palampur CEE Result 2025: Palampur Result
Shimla CEE Result 2025: Shimla Result
Rohtak Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Rohtak Result
Tip to Search for Your Roll Number:
Open the result PDF and press Ctrl + F, then type your roll number.
If your roll number appears in the list, you have been shortlisted for Phase II of the selection process.
How to Download the Agniveer CEE 2025 Result
Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “CEE Results” under the “JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment” section
A new page will open showing ZRO/ARO-wise result links
Download your category-specific result PDF
Save the result for future reference
Next Step: What Happens After the Result?
Candidates who have cleared Phase I (Written Exam) must now proceed to Phase II, which includes the following stages:
Physical Fitness Test (PFT):
1.6 km run
Push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups
Physical Measurement Test (PMT):
Height, weight, and chest measurements
Medical Examination:
Comprehensive health assessment
Document Verification:
Verification of academic, age, identity, and category certificates
Adaptability Test (if required):
Psychological evaluation
The final merit list will be based on combined performance in the written test, Phase II assessments, and the number of vacancies.