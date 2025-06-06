IGNOU releases hall tickets for June 2025 Term-End Exams, download now

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the June 2025 Term-End Examinations (TEE).

Candidates enrolled in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online programmes can now download their admit cards from the official website: ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Originally scheduled for June 2, the exams will now be held from June 12 to July 19, 2025, in both Pen & Paper and Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

Morning: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Instructions for Candidates:

Take a printout of the hall ticket.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time as mentioned on the admit card.

Verify the following details on your hall ticket after downloading:

Candidate’s Name

Exam Centre Address

Exam Timing and Shift

Subject Details

Roll Number

Steps to Download the Hall Ticket:

Visit ignou.samarth.edu.in

Log in using your 10-digit enrollment number and password

Click on the link to download the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference

For further updates or information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official IGNOU website.