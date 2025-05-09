ICAI CA May 2025 exams postponed due to security concerns

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the postponement of the remaining papers of the CA May Exam 2025 due to the prevailing tense and unstable security situation in the country.

Candidates who registered for the Chartered Accountant examinations are advised to visit the official ICAI website at icai.org for the official notification and further updates.

According to the announcement, the postponed exams include the remaining papers of the CA Final, Intermediate, and the Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)], which were originally scheduled to be held from May 9 to May 14, 2025.

The official statement from ICAI reads:

“In partial modification of the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025, it is announced for general information that in view of the tense and security situation in the country, the remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025, stand postponed. The revised dates will be announced in due course.”

Previously, the ICAI CA May examinations were scheduled from May 2 to 14, 2025. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exams were set for May 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams for May 9, 11, and 14.

The Final exam Group 1 papers took place on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group 2 was scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13. Intermediate papers were to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Final exam papers 1 to 5 followed the same schedule, and paper 6 was scheduled from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Admit cards had already been issued and remain accessible via the official website. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check icai.org for the latest updates regarding the revised exam schedule.