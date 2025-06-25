GPAT 2025 result to be announced today, check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 results today, June 25, as per the official information bulletin.

The GPAT 2025 exam was held on May 25, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29, along with an option for candidates to submit objections.

The objection window remained open until June 1 (3 PM), with a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

NBEMS clarified that only paid challenges submitted within the deadline would be considered. Subject experts will evaluate all objections, and the final answer key will form the basis of the GPAT 2025 results.

No individual responses will be sent to candidates regarding their objections, and challenges without valid references were not accepted.

NBEMS also stated that no queries related to the difficulty level of questions would be entertained.

How to Check GPAT 2025 Result:

1.Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the “Examinations” tab and select GPAT

3. Open the GPAT 2025 result link

4. Enter your login credentials (if required)

5. Submit and download your result

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS websites for updates.