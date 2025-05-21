The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the GPAT 2025 Admit Card on May 21, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can access and download their hall tickets from the official NBEMS website: natboard.edu.in.

GPAT 2025 Exam Details:

Date of Exam: May 21, 2025

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Questions: 125

Language: English only

Duration: 3 hours (180 minutes)

Marking Scheme:

Correct Answer: +4 marks

Incorrect Answer: -1 mark (25% negative marking)

Unattempted Questions: No deduction

Steps to Download GPAT 2025 Admit Card:

1.Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

2. Click on the GPAT Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.

4. Click Submit to view your admit card.

5. Download and check the details carefully.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

Important Notes:

Admit cards will not be issued to candidates declared ineligible before the exam date.

Candidates must report to the test venue at the time specified in their admit card.

For additional information and updates, visit the official GPAT website.