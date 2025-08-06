The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted in February next year by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

The official website for the exam – gate2026.iitg.ac.in – has been launched.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Important Dates

Application Start Date: August 25, 2025 (Monday)

Last Date for Regular Registration: September 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Extended Deadline with Late Fee: October 6, 2025 (Monday)

Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Result Announcement: March 19, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates eligible to apply must be in the third year or beyond of an undergraduate degree or must have completed a degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities from a recognised institution.

Degrees must be approved by the Ministry of Education (MoE), AICTE, UGC, or UPSC as equivalent to BE/BTech/BArch/BPlanning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Applicants with foreign qualifications are also eligible to appear for the exam.

Application Fees

Female/SC/ST/PwD Candidates: Rs 1,000 (Regular), Rs 1,500 (Extended)

All Other Candidates: Rs 2,000 (Regular), Rs2,500 (Extended)

About GATE

GATE is a national-level examination assessing a candidate’s understanding of undergraduate subjects in engineering and related fields. The exam serves as a gateway for:

Admission to Master’s and direct PhD programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

Recruitment by various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Financial Assistance

Candidates with a valid GATE score may be eligible for financial assistance:

M.Tech Students: Rs 12,400/month (typically for 22 months)

Direct PhD Scholars: Rs 37,000/month for the first two years, increasing to Rs 42,000/month for years three to five

PSU Recruitment

Several PSUs consider GATE scores for recruitment. The list of participating companies is available on the official GATE 2026 website.

For complete details, eligibility criteria, and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in.