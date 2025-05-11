CUET UG 2025 admit card released for May 13–16 exams, download now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2025 admit cards for exams scheduled from May 13 to 16.

Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

Admit cards for exams on later dates will be released in due course, NTA confirmed. Earlier, the agency had issued exam city intimation slips, which provided candidates with their exam centres and schedules.

Each admit card includes important details such as the exam centre name, test date, shift timing, and exam-day instructions. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Steps to Download CUET UG 2025 Admit Card:

Visit the official CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for admit card or exam city slip.

Log in using your application number and password.

Download and print your admit card.

CUET UG 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from May 13 to June 3, 2025. Subject-wise exam dates are yet to be announced.

CUET UG is a national-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate programs at central universities and other participating institutions. For more information, visit cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.