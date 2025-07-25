The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR UGC-NET 2025 admit card.

Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test can now download their admit cards from the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The examination will be held on July 28, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, divided into two shifts.

Exam Schedule:

Shift 1 (9 AM to 12 PM):

Life Sciences

Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shift 2 (3 PM to 6 PM):

Chemical Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Physical Sciences

How to Download CSIR UGC-NET Admit Card 2025:

1.Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link titled “Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: Click Here To Download Admit Card”

3. Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

4. Click Submit

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen

6. Download and save it for future reference

The admit card is provisional and subject to verification. Candidates are advised to check all details carefully and regularly visit the official website for updates or notifications regarding the examination.

The CSIR UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the role of Assistant Professor and/or admission to Ph.D. programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

For assistance or further information, candidates should refer to csirnet.nta.ac.in.