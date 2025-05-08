CBSE Class 10 results 2025: Here how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the 2025 Class 10 Board Exam results shortly.

The results will be available on the official websites, including results.cbse.nic.in, and students can check their marks by entering their roll number.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the board has not yet confirmed the exact date, the results are expected to be released by mid-May, following the pattern of previous years. In 2024, the results were declared on May 13, and in 2023, they were announced on May 12.

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2025 by Roll Number:

Via the Official Website:

Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the “CBSE Class 10 Result 2025” link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Submit the details to view your result.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Via SMS:

Open the message box on your mobile phone.

Type: CBSE10

Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569

Send it to 7738299899.

Using DigiLocker:

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

Click on the “Digital Documents” tab.

Once results are declared, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 Marksheet.

Enter your Roll Number and other login details to access the digital marksheet.

Make sure you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access your result.

Through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System):

Dial 011-24300699 (for callers outside Delhi) or 24300699 (for callers within Delhi).

Follow the instructions to get your result.

Students should keep their admit card handy to enter accurate details while checking the results across various platforms.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams ended on March 18, while the Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. In 2024, 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, with 20,95,467 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%. For Class 12, 16,21,224 students appeared, and 14,26,420 passed, yielding a pass percentage of 87.98%.