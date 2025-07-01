CA May 2025 results to be announced next week, check details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations for the May 2025 session on July 6.

According to the official update, results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams will be declared by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation result will be available by 5 PM on the same day.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Official Websites to Check Results:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

How to Check CA Foundation May 2025 Result:

1.Visit icai.org

2. Click on the ‘CA Result 2025’ link

3. Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN

4. Fill in the captcha code and click Submit

5. View and download your result for future reference

CA Foundation Passing Criteria:

Minimum 40 marks in each subject

At least 50% aggregate overall

Pass with Distinction awarded for 70% and above

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The CA Foundation exams were held on May 15, 17, 19, and 21.

Placement Drive:

The result will determine eligibility for ICAI’s upcoming campus placement drives scheduled for August and September 2025. Registration for the placement window will be open from July 10 to July 20. Candidates who cleared the November 2024 exams but missed earlier placement drives can also register.

Previous Result Declaration Dates:

2024: July 11

2023: July 5

2022: July 15

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their results promptly once released.