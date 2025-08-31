Guwahati: Mobile Premier League (MPL) plans to lay off around 60% of its workforce in India, marking one of the first major responses to the country’s recent crackdown on online gaming.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that approximately 300 of MPL’s 500 India-based employees will lose their jobs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The job cuts will affect several departments, including marketing, finance, operations, engineering, and legal. The company took this decision after the Indian government implemented a ban on real-money online games, citing concerns over financial risks and youth addiction.

In an internal email shared with employees on Sunday, MPL CEO Sai Srinivas announced the downsizing. “With a heavy heart, we have decided to significantly reduce the size of our India team,” he wrote. Though the email didn’t mention an exact number, it acknowledged the magnitude of the decision and promised support to those impacted.

Srinivas further stated that India previously contributed 50% of MPL’s total revenue, but the new regulations would prevent the company from generating any income from the country for the foreseeable future.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While MPL declined to publicly comment, the move reflects wider industry disruptions caused by the online gaming ban enacted earlier this month. The ban, which targets games involving financial stakes such as fantasy cricket, rummy, and poker, has already forced several platforms to shut down or scale back operations.

The Indian government justified the move by raising concerns over addiction and financial losses among users, particularly younger audiences. However, industry leaders have argued that skill-based games should not fall under gambling regulations.

MPL, which was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is backed by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), will now focus on strengthening its presence in markets like the United States, Brazil, and Europe, where it offers both paid and free-to-play games.

The broader Indian gaming industry, projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2029, has come under pressure as even giants like Dream11, valued at $8 billion, have shut down their paid fantasy offerings. Other platforms offering real-money card games have also suspended operations.

One company, A23, has challenged the government’s decision in court, but so far, MPL and Dream11 have opted not to pursue legal action.