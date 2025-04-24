Every financial journey is different. Some of us want a significant corpus for retirement. Others want to secure their family’s future with a suitable insurance plan. What if you can avail both benefits with one investment? Yes, Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) can adapt to these needs. If you’re looking to create a strong and reliable base for retirement along with financial security to your family, ULIPs can be helpful.

But before everything, you might want to know what is ULIP insurance and how it works.

How Does a ULIP Function?

When you pay a premium, the insurer splits it, one part goes into your life cover. The other is invested in funds you choose. You get to pick from high-growth equity, safe debt funds, or a balanced mix.

Now, assume that you require money after five years. ULIPs provide for part-withdrawals when the lock-in period is over. Assuming nothing goes wrong, you receive the maturity benefit at the end of the policy. If death occurs prematurely within the policy term, your family receives either the sum assured or the fund value, whichever is greater, or sometimes both, as per the plan structure. It seems like a lot of moving parts, but once you see how it works, it’s really intuitive.

Who Should Invest in a ULIP Scheme?

If you’re someone who prefers structure, long-term vision, and a financial cushion for the unexpected, ULIPs are worth a closer look. They are especially suited for:

Salaried individuals saving for retirement,

Self-employed professionals saving for children education,

Young couples looking to build wealth gradually,

Investors who desire flexibility to shift between debt and equity funds without tax effects.

There’s a common misconception that ULIPs are best suited for aggressive investors. That’s not quite true. Because of the fund-switching feature, ULIPs can be useful even if you prefer safer investments. In fact, they work best for those who are patient, goal-oriented, and okay with staying invested for 10 years or more.

Types of ULIP Funds You Can Choose From

Investment is never a one-size-fits-all. Similarly, you have several options when it comes to ULIP Scheme. You can pick one that suits you best. Also, you can even mix and match based on your life goals. Premium insurers offer everything from high-growth equity funds to stable debt funds.

Here’s a look at how some common fund types compare:

Fund Type Risk Level What it Invests In Best For Equity Fund High Company stocks Long-term growth, higher returns Debt Fund Low to Medium Government bonds, corporate debt Stability, lower risk Balanced or Hybrid Fund Medium Mix of equity and debt Balanced risk and return Liquid or Money Market Low Short-term instruments, cash equivalents Short-term parking of money ESG and Innovation Funds High Sustainable and innovation-driven companies Future-focused wealth creation

Why Fund Choice Important in ULIPs

Premium insurers like Axis Max Life Insurance, offer a wide spread of funds to invest in. From high-growth equity funds focused on mid-caps, to ESG-based sustainable equity funds, to secure government-backed debt funds, the choices are vast.

Take for instance their High Growth Fund, which has returned around 34% over five years. That’s ideal for someone who can take higher risk for higher growth. On the other end, their Secure Plus Fund focuses on debt and gives you steady but lower returns, perfect if you want to play it safe.

There are also balanced funds that invest in both equity and debt in various proportions, depending on your goals and the market cycle. You can switch among them at no extra cost. That kind of flexibility is hard to find in most investment products.

Features That Add Real Value

Now, beyond investments and insurance, what else makes ULIPs practical? Here are some of the popular benefits:

The partial withdrawal option after five years is a big relief. If you need money for something urgent, you won’t have to surrender your policy. Second, premium redirection lets you change how your future premiums are invested, without disturbing the money that’s already been invested. This gives you a lot more control.

Also, the fact that you can do all this online, track NAVs, and use tools like a ULIP calculator to estimate your maturity amount makes this a digital-friendly option. That’s a big advantage for the younger investors who like transparency and control over their financial planning.

How ULIP Charges Work

Yes, ULIPs do have some charges just like any financial product. But the key is to know what they are and how they affect your returns. Charges are usually higher in the initial years and taper down over time. These could include:

Fund Management Charge – for managing your fund

– for managing your fund Mortality Charge – for providing the life cover

– for providing the life cover Policy Admin Charge – for maintaining your policy

– for maintaining your policy Surrender Charge – if you exit early

– if you exit early Switching Charges – though most plans offer free switches annually

For instance, Axis Max Life’s online savings plan comes with zero premium allocation charge and zero policy admin charge, which helps more of your money go directly into investments. That’s an important point to check while comparing ULIPs.

Conclusion

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s possible to build wealth while also securing your family’s future in one go, ULIPs answer that question. They offer a smart combination of long-term investing and life cover, which makes them more than just another financial product. For those who are willing to stay invested and use the features wisely, the benefits can be significant.

Premium providers like Axis Max Life Insurance offer a range of ULIP options suited for every type of investor. Whether you’re planning for retirement, a child’s education, or just want to grow your money while staying protected, there’s a ULIP built for that.

