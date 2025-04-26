Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or jobs under UPSC in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientists and others in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-B (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(A) (i) Master’s Degree in Physics from a recognised University or Institute; and

(ii) One year practical experience in the testing/ calibration and evaluation of electrical stores/ materials/ measuring instruments in a recognised laboratory or institute.

OR

(B) (i) Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronic Engineering/ Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised University or Institute; and

(ii) Two years practical experience in the testing/ calibration and evaluation of electrical stores/ materials/Measuring instruments in a recognised laboratory/institute.

Name of post : Scientific Officer (Electrical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering or Degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

One year’s experience of advanced electrical or electronics measurements in a Laboratory or One year’s experience in the field of testing and development of Electrical stores like Motors or Switchgears or Lamp and Photometry or Batteries or Cables or Electrical Accessories etc. experience Calibration of Electrical measuring instruments and equipments as per Indian Standard or International Standardisation Organisation or International Electrotechnical Commission Norms.

Name of post : Scientific Officer (Mechanical) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Physics or Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Degree in Metallurgy from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

One year’s experience in Mechanical testing Laboratory or one Year’s experience in Research and Development in allied field

Name of post : Professor (Sugar Technology) in National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Degree in Science or Engineering from a recognised University or Institute, with: –

(i) Associateship in Sugar Technology from a recognised University or Institute; or

(ii) Post-graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognised University or Institute; and

Experience :

(i) Twelve years’ experience of teaching or research or advisory experience in the field of Sugar Technology; or

(ii) Twelve years’ practical experience of working in a sugar factory in a managerial capacity.

Name of post : Lecturer (Sugar Engineering) in National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Associate Member of Institution of Engineers (AMIE) in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering;

(ii) Associateship of National Sugar Institute in Sugar Engineering awarded by National Sugar Institute or Post Graduate Diploma in Sugar Engineering from Vasantdada Sugar Institute, Pune after completing degree in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

Two years’ research or practical or Advisory teaching experience in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical or Sugar Engineering.

Name of post : Technical Officer (Forestry) Grade II in Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Statistics or Operations Research or Forestry or Economics (with Statistics) or Commerce (with Statistics) or Mathematics (with Statistics) or Agriculture (with Statistics) or two years’ Post-Graduate Diploma in Forestry Management from a recognized institute/University.

Experience :

Two years’ experience in collection or compilation or analysis of data including data in Agriculture or Forestry work.

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics from a recognised University or Institute.

OR

Master Degree in Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience : Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of

Ballistics from a government recognised organization or institution.

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’ (Biology) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Botany or Zoology or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Biochemistry or Physical Anthropology or Genetics or Forensic Science with Botany or Zoology as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

OR

Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Biotechnology from a recognised University or Institute.

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry from a recognised University or Institute

OR

Master Degree in Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Chemistry from a government recognised organization or institution.

Name of post : Scientist ‘B’ (Documents) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master Degree in Chemistry or Physics from a recognised University or Institute

OR

Master Degree in Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience :

Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Documents Examination from a government recognised organization or institution.

Name of post : Training Officer (Except women training) (Welder), Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor degree in Vocation or Mechanical or Production Engineering from a recognized university or institute approved by the University Grants Commission or All India Council for Technical Education;

OR

Three years’ diploma in Mechanical or Production Engineering or Advanced diploma (Vocational) from a recognized university or institute approved by the Technical Board of Education or All India Council for Technical Education or National Council for Vocational Education and Training;

OR

National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in the trade of Welder awarded by the National Council for Vocational Training.

Experience :

Two years’ experience in welding or fabrication field for Degree holders.

OR

Five years’ experience in welding or fabrication field for Diploma holders.

OR

Seven years’ experience in welding or fabrication field for National Trade Certificate/ National Apprenticeship Certificate

Name of post : Senior Veterinary Officer in Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Andaman & Nicobar Administration

No. of posts : 16

Essential Qualification :

(i) A recognized veterinary qualification included in the first schedule or second schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Number 52 of 1984).

(ii) Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council or Indian Veterinary Council

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://upsconline.gov.in/ora/ up to 23:59 HRS on 15-05-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here