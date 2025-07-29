Applications are invited for recruitment of 230 vacant positions or career in UPSC EPFO in 2025.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 230 vacant positions in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in 2025.

Name of post : Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 156

Pay Scale : Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

Name of post : Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

No. of posts : 74

Pay Scale : Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Qualification : Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent. Diploma in Company Law/Labour Laws/Public Administration is desirable

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://upsconline.nic.in/ from 29-07-2025 (12:00 Noon) up to 23:59 HRS on 18-08-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here