Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Library Professional Trainee (Fixed Period

Internship).

Name of post : Library Professional Trainee (Fixed Period Internship)

No. of posts : 1

Stipend : Rs. 20,000/- Per Month (Fixed)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 27 years (As on the last date of the Application).

Essential Qualifications:

First Division in Master of Library and Information Science (MLiSc) from recognized Indian universities. The applicant must have passed MLIS or equivalent examination in the year 2024 or 2025. However, those expecting the results before the written exam/skill test and interview date may also apply but must produce the final marks sheet of MLIS at the time of the written exam/skill test and interview, in proof of having passed the examination with First Division. Candidates who passed the MLIS or equivalent examination before 2024 need not apply.

Essential Skills Requirement: Working Knowledge of Computer Applications and Library

Management/Digital Library Software and good writing skill.

Job Responsibilities:

All the works associated with the library. The candidate is also expected to work on shifts including night shift. The trainee is required to work six days a week and on holidays as well on rotation basis.

Selection Procedure : The selection of the candidate will be based on a written test/skill test followed by a personal interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidates who fulfill above mentioned criteria may submit their application online at the link https://forms.gle/CUe4jit324nf6iqT8 on or before 23rd September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here