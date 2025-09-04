Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Library and Information Science. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and also eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University came a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in the state of Tripura. The University aims in developing and also empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and also potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and also promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Library and Information Science

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations 2018

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th September 2025 at 4 PM. The venue is in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University, Suryamaninagar, Agartala-799022

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Willing candidates, who fulfill the minimum qualifications , may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae and also self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here