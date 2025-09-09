Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Agartala Govt Medical College Tripura.

Agartala Govt Medical College Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Technical Officer (01 UR & 01 ST) under the project

titled “Effect of additional targeted and tailor-made repellent intervention package on malaria control in the very high malaria endemic areas of Dhalal District, Tripura – A quasi-experimental study”

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Master’s degree in Biostatistics/Statistics /Public Health from a UGC recognized University

Desirable:

1. 01 (one) year experience in Health Research Field related work; Malaria related work; project

management.

2. Publication in peer reviewed journals.

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 32,000/-

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may submit their complete Bio-data through the google form link: https://forms.gle/D3VhozDJg3yCQkxC6 along with scanned copies of all supportive documents (duly self-attested) on or before 15.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here