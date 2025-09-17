Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Electrical Engineering and Business Management in 2025. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University aims in developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Department wise vacancies :

Electrical Engineering : 1

Business Management : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations 2018

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Guest Faculty in Electrical Engineering, candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 22nd September 2025. Time is at 15:00 hours. Venue is in the Vice- Chancellor’s Secretariat, Administrative Building, Tripura University.

For the post of Guest Faculty in Business Management, candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 23rd September 2025. Time is at 14:00 hours. Venue is in the Vice- Chancellor’s Secretariat, Administrative Building, Tripura University.

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae

and self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2