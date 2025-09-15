Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of International Research and Programme Associate in 2025.

Name of post : International Research and Programme Associate

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree in social sciences, International Relations, Development Studies, Education, Management, or other relevant disciplines from a recognised university.

Experience: Minimum 1–2 years of relevant experience in research, academic project coordination, or international collaboration (experience in higher education or research institutions preferred).

Skills Required:

1. Strong research and analytical skills.

2. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English;

3. Proficiency in MS Office, data analysis tools, and online collaboration platforms.

4. Ability to work independently and in diverse, cross-cultural teams.

5. Organisational skills with attention to detail and timelines.

How to apply :

Applicants should submit the following documents to apply for the above-mentioned position:

1. Covering Letter to Chairperson, Office for International Affairs (with the details of the

position applied for)

2. Latest CV

3. SOP – Stating your interest in working with the Office for International Affairs (specifying

the position)

4. Copies of the Educational qualifications – Degree/ Diploma/ Certificates/ Transcripts

5. Testimonials and Work Experience Letters

6. Recommendation Letters

Eligible and interested candidates may send their documents to oia@info.tiss.edu on or before 24 September 2025. The shortlisted candidates will be communicated by e-mail to appear for a personal interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here