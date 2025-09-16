Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager- Admissions (One Post) on Contract Basis for TISS Admissions Office in 2025.

Name of post : Manager- Admissions

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 65,000 (consolidated)

Essential Qualifications & Skills :

1. Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in any discipline (preferably in Education, Management, Commerce, and IT).

2. Minimum 3 years of relevant work experience in university admissions, academic coordination, IT systems, student services and related work experience.

3. Proficiency in MS Excel, Google Sheets, and document management systems.

4. Familiarity with online admissions platforms, application tracking systems, or form management tools.

5. Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.

6. Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and deadlines, work with stakeholders, and solve problems independently.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the link (Apply now) on the Institute website www.tiss.edu.

Last date for submission of applications is 25th September, 2025

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay Application Fees of Rs 500/- online. SC/ST/PwD candidates can pay Rs 125/-, if they attach the required Certificate to the online Application Form. Woman applicants gets exemption from the payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here