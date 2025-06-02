Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Tea Board in 2025.

Tea Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Food Analyst (FSSAI Authorized) to work at Quality Control Laboratory (QCL), Tea Board India, Tea Park, Bhola More, behind NJP Rly Stn, Siliguri-735135, West Bengal in 2025. QCL under Tea Board is an NABL accredited and also FSSAI notified Tea testing laboratory. Tea is one of the industries, which by an Act of Parliament comes under the control of the Union Govt. The genesis of the Tea Board India dates back to 1903 when the Indian Tea Cess Bill was passed. The Bill provided for levying a cess on tea exports – the proceeds of which were to be used for the promotion of Indian tea both within and outside India. The present Tea Board set up under section 4 of the Tea Act 1953 was constituted on 1st April 1954. It has succeeded the Central Tea Board and the Indian Tea Licencing Committee which functioned respectively under the Central Tea Board Act,1949 and the Indian Tea Control Act, 1938 which were repealed. The activities of the two previous bodies had been confined largely to regulation of tea cultivation and export of tea as required by the International Tea Agreement then in force, and promotion of tea Consumption.

Name of post : Food Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: M.Sc. degree in Chemistry/ Biochemistry or other relevant field and has also been declared qualified for engagement as a Food Analyst by the FSSAI.

Desirable: ISO 17025:2017 training

Experience : Minimum 02 years working experience in NABL accredited food lab and knowledge in analytical field and handling of instruments.

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age: Not more than 30 years as on 31.05.2025. Relaxation of age as per Govt. norms will be given to SC, ST and OBC candidates

Selection Procedure :

A Walk-in-interview will altogether be conducted on 10.06.2025 from 11.30 a.m. onwards. The venue is in Tea Board Head Office, 14, BTM Sarani, Kolkata-700001, West Bengal

How to apply :

Interested candidates must appear (in person) in the walk-in-interview along with application form (strictly as per the enclosed format), CV, self-attested copies of testimonials. Registration for appearing in interview will altogether be allowed up to 11.00 a.m. only. The candidates are also advised to bring original testimonials for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here