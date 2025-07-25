Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in TCIL in 2025.

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd. (TCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief General Manager (E-8 Scale) in the field of IT and Telecom on Contract Basis in 2025.

Name of post : Chief General Manager- IT and Telecom

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E./B.TECH/M.TECH/MCA in relevant field of Electronics and Communication / IT / Computers Science / Electrical Engineering OR B.SC (Engg.) with 4 year duration from any recognized University/Institute

Experience : Minimum 20 years work experience

How to apply :

Interested candidates should send their applications in the prescribed format only in offline mode

addressed to “The Chief General Manager (HR), Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd.,

TCIL Bhawan, Greater Kailash –I, New Delhi – 110048 up to the last date of receipt of applications.

Last date of receipt of application through proper channel: 14.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here