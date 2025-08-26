Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Centre Head, Deputy Vice Presidents and Senior Vice Presidents in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Centre Head (CH) Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Policy & Cyber Academy Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Advisory Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Innovation & Research Dy. Vice President- Cyber Policy Hub Dy. Vice President- Cyber Academy Dy. Vice President- Cyber Innovation & Simulation Lab Dy. Vice President- Cyber Benchmarking Hub Dy. Vice President- Cyber Research Dy. Vice President- Cyber Defense & Intelligence Dy. Vice President- Cyber Citizen Centric Initiative Dy. Vice President- Cyber Advisory

No. of posts :

Centre Head (CH) : 1 Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Policy & Cyber Academy: 1 Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Advisory : 1 Senior Vice President (SVP)- Cyber Innovation & Research : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Policy Hub : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Academy : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Innovation & Simulation Lab: 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Benchmarking Hub : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Research : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Defense & Intelligence : 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Citizen Centric Initiative: 1 Dy. Vice President- Cyber Advisory : 1

Qualification :

Mandatory:

Basic Qualifications: BE/ BTech degree in any discipline from a university / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

OR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MCA / M.E./ MTech / MSc in any discipline from a university / Institution / Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies.

Preferred: An advanced degree in Cybersecurity or Information Technology.

The preferred certifications are: CISSP, CISM, CISA, CCSP, PMP, MBA (Technology Management)

Experience : 12-20 years work experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sbi.co.in/ up to 15th November 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here