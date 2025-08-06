Applications are invited for recruitment of over 5000 vacant positions or career of Clerk in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) or Clerk in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)

No. of posts : 5180

Essential Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2025.

Also Read : Mawphanlur : A Spectacular Little Paradise that offers offbeat tourism experience

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul25/ from 06.08.2025 to 26.08.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XS/DXS : Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS : Rs 750/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here