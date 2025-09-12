Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in SAMEER in 2025.

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of technical personnel in 2025.

Name of post : Research Scientist (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or M.Sc. (Electronics) from a recognized university / institution with minimum 55% marks

Remuneration Rs. 32,000/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment

Name of post : Project Assistant-A (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering or equivalent (3 Years course) from a recognised university / institution with minimum 55% marks.

Remuneration Rs. 19,000/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment

Name of post : Project Assistant-A (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (3 Years course) from a recognised

university / institution with minimum 55% marks

Remuneration : Rs. 19,000.00/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment

Name of post : Project Technician-A (Electronics / Communication / Telecommunication)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Candidates should have passed ITI in relevant trade from recognised institution/ Technical board and should have completed NCVT with minimum 55%.

Remuneration : Rs. 17,100/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment

Name of post : Project Technician-A : Mechanical (Fitter and Machinist)

No. of posts : 5 (Fitter : 2, Machinist : 3)

Essential Qualification : Candidates should have passed ITI in relevant trade from recognised institution/ Technical board and should have completed NCVT with minimum 55%.

Remuneration : Rs. 17,100/- per month (consolidated pay) with annual increment

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruit.sameer.gov.in/

Last Date of Application: 03rd October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here