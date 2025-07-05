Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES in 2025.

RITES Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of NX Design Engineer in 2025. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: NX Design Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post Graduation/ Graduation/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized university. Must have certification of Siemens Xcelerator NX Design Associate

Experience : Total experience of 05 years, out of which 02 years experience in 3D modelling of Loco/

Coaches using UG NX software

Desirable :

1. Siemens NX, Understanding of 3D data & Drawing Expertise. Hands on experience with Rolling Stock OEMS/Railways PU/PSUs.

2. Functional knowledge of Engineering Constraints & Standards

3. Good Communication and presentation to multiple stakeholders

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the

registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application is 10.07.2025 (Till 11:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here