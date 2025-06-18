Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Pawan Hans Limited in 2025.

Pawan Hans Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Engineer Trainees (Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science & Information Technology/ Civil Engineering) in 2025.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainees

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Mechanical : 10

Electrical/ Electronics & Communication/ Instrumentation : 6

Computer Science & Information Technology : 2

Civil : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Candidates have to essentially qualify in the GATE-2025 examination altogether. This is for getting shortlisted for further selection process comprising also of Personal Interview.

2. Candidates should pass qualifying degree examinations and been awarded Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Technology (Full Time Regular Courses only) in above mentioned disciplines altogether from recognised Indian Universities / Institutes.

3. Candidates, belonging to General/ OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) categories should altogether get minimum 65% marks in qualifying degree examinations.

4. Qualifying marks are relaxed to 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates altogether.

Age Limit : Maximum 28 years altogether as on last date for receipt of application i.e. 21.07.2025 for General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) category candidates. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC (Non Creamy Layer) & also PwBD candidates will be as per Government of India directives

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website https://www.pawanhans.co.in/

Opening date for receipt of On-Line applications : 21-06-2025

Closing date for submission of On-Line applications : 21-07-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here