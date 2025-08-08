Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Office Assistant-I in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant-I

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Passed 10+2 or equivalent in any stream from a Govt. Recognized Board/ University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) Passed Diploma/Certificate in Computer application of minimum 06(six) months duration. Should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, etc.

Also Read : 5 romantic dating getaways in Northeast India to visit in August & September

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks for the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be 50% for UR/ OBC(NCL)/ ST/EWS posts. For the posts reserved for SC/ PwBD the qualifying marks for the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be 40%

How to apply :

Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the “OIL for All -> Career at OIL -> Current Openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/advertisement-list from 08/08/2025, 02:00 p.m. to 08/09/2025, 11:59 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here