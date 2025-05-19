Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Civil Engineer on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Civil Engineer on contract

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering of 04 (four) years duration from a Government recognized institute.

(ii) Must have minimum 03 (Three) years of post-qualification work experience in any Government /

Public / Private Sector organization of repute.

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 25 years. Upper age limit: 50 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 2nd June 2025 in Golden Tulip Grand View Resort, Candolim, Goa, PIN: 403515. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s)

and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if

applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release

Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if

applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here