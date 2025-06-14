Applications are invited for recruitment of various scientific, administrative and technical positions or career in NIPGR in 2025.

National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientists, Technicians, Multi-Tasking Staff, Administrative Officer and also Finance Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist – VI

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Ph.D./equivalent degree in Engineering/postgraduate or also equivalent, with original high quality

research work as evidenced by publications in related fields in reputed journals & patents and

with 12 years of Post-qualification experience in related fields.

Name of post : Scientist – V

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1st Class M.Sc or equivalent with at least eleven years research experience also or Ph.D. with at least

eight years research experience in the relevant subject.

Name of post : Technician-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Matriculation with Science plus two years Full Time Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology and also 2 years relevant experience after MLT;

Or B.Sc.

Or Three years Diploma in Engineering Technology

Or Matriculation with ITI Certificate in respective trade with also 4 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Matriculation or also equivalent from the recognized Board or University

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate preferably with P.G. Diploma in Personnel Management, from an Institute/ University of repute, with at least 3/2 years experience also in the Pay Level 7/8 or

equivalent respectively, in the areas of administration, and establishment work in a Govt. Office or a Public body or an organisation of repute. Persons having experience of work in an R&D Organizations/ Teaching Institute will also be given preference.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate preferably with SAS/CA/ICWA/M.Com/ MBA (Finance) with atleast 3/2 years experience also in the Pay Level 7/8 or equivalent respectively, in the areas of Budget and accounts in a Govt. Office or a Public body or an organisation of repute. Persons having experience of work in an R&D Organizations/ Teaching Institute will also be given preference

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts through the website http://www.nipgr.ac.in/

The last date of submission of on-line application is July 07, 2025 (5.30 p.m.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here