Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions or career in NIPER Raebareli in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Raebareli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Registrar, Administrative Officer and Assistant Grade-II in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University / Institute.

Experience: 08 (Eighty) years of relevant experience in a responsible supervisory position of which at least 05 (Five) years in the immediate lower grade pay of Section Officer / Administrative Officer (Pay Level – 08) in Central / State Govt. Organisation or University / Research Institute or Central / State / autonomous / other recognized institute of repute

Pay : Pay Level – 10 (as per 7th CPC)

Upper Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Assistant Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience: 05 (Five) years of experience as Assistant Section Officer (ASO) or equivalent in the Pay Level – 07 in any Central / State Govt. or University / PSU’s or other Central / State / Autonomous body. Proficiency in Noting and Drafting

Pay : Pay Level – 8 (as per 7th CPC)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Assistant Grade-II

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute.

Pay : Pay Level – 5 (as per 7th CPC)

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Interested candidates must apply online using the prescribed link given on the Institute website www.niperraebareli.edu.in

Applicants should send ONE hard copy of the application along with all self- attested testimonials, certificates, and all supporting documents.

Applicants must produce original testimonials, certificates, and other documents at the time of the interview if called.

The envelope should be super-scribed as : Application for the Post of ‘ ……….’ vide advertisement no. Ref. No.: 02/2025 (NT) Date: 15th September 2025

Postal Address for sending the Application through Speed Post, Registered Post, or Courier: Registrar, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli New Transit Campus, Ahmadpur-Kamlapur (Near CRPF Base Camp and Bijnor Police Station), Bijnaur -Sisendi Road, PO: Mati, Tehsil: Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, PIN-226002

Last date of Online Application & Payment of Fees : 31-10-2025 Up To 11:59 PM

Last date of receipt of hard copy of the online application at NIPER-R along with all relevant

enclosures is 07-11-2025 Up To 05:00 PM

Application Fees :

The fee of Rs. 1,180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty Only) – (Including 18% G.S.T.) for

Pay Level – 10 and above Positions and Rs. 590/- (Rupees Five Hundred Ninety Only)–(Including 18%

G.S.T.) for all other positions has to be paid through the link provided inside the portal. SC/ST, PwD category candidates need not pay any fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here