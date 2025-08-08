Applications are invited for recruitment of over 500 vacant positions or career in NIACL in 2025.

New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 550 Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in Scale I cadre from open market in 2025.

Name of posts :

Risk Engineers Automobile Engineers Legal Specialists Accounts Specialists AO (Health) IT Specialists Business Analysts Company Secretary Actuarial Specialists Generalists

No. of posts :

Risk Engineers : 50 Automobile Engineers : 75 Legal Specialists : 50 Accounts Specialists : 25 AO (Health) : 50 IT Specialists : 25 Business Analysts : 75 Company Secretary : 2 Actuarial Specialists : 5 Generalists : 193

Eligibility Criteria :

Risk Engineers : Engineering (Graduation/ Post-graduation) in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Automobile Engineers :

B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech in Automobile Engineering with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Or

Graduate in any branch of Engineering with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) together with Diploma

(at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering

Legal Specialists : Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Accounts Specialists :

Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ Cost and Management Accountant (The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, earlier known as ICWAI) and Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Or

MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/ M.Com with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

AO (Health) :

M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG-Medical Degree

Or

B.D.S/ M.D.S

Or

BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) from a recognized University with at least 60% marks in the qualifying degree (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates); or equivalent foreign degrees which are recognized as such by the Medical Council of India, Dental Council of India, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, National Commission for Homoeopathy (as

applicable) with the prescribed benchmark.

Furthermore, the candidate must be holding a valid registration from Medical or Dental Council

of India or any State Medical or Dental Council (as applicable for Allopathy or Dental stream respectively); and National Commission for Indian System of Medicine or National Commission for Homoeopathy (as applicable for Ayurveda or Homeopathy discipline respectively).

IT Specialists :

B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline

OR

M.C.A with min 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD)

Business Analysts : Bachelors/Masters degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Actuarial Science/Data Science/Business Analysts from a recognized University with min 60% marks in either of the degree examination (min 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

Company Secretary : ACS/FCS from ICSI And Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with min 60% (at least 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

Actuarial Specialists :

Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with min 60% (at least 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

And

Cleared minimum four Actuarial papers from IAI or IFoA necessarily including CM1 and not

including CB3 and be an active member of IFoA or IAI

Generalists : A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Age Limit : Minimum Age: 21 years and Maximum Age: 30 years, as on 01.08.2025. i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd Aug-1995 and not later than 1st Aug-2004 (both dates inclusive). Relaxation in upper age limit shall be as per Govt rules

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/niacljul25/ up to 30th August 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST / PwBD : Rs. 100/- (inclusive of GST) (Intimation charge only)

All candidates other than SC/ ST / PwBD : Rs. 850/- (inclusive of GST) (Application fee including intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here