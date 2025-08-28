Applications are invited for recruitment of 248 vacant positions or career in NHPC in 2025.

NHPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of non-executives in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Rajbhasha Officer

No. of posts : 11

Qualification :

Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the degree level or Master’s degree from a recognized Indian University in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Candidate must have secured minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in Master’s degree for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD.

Experience:

Three years’ post qualification experience as on last date of application in the relevant field in

any Central / State Government Department / PSU out of which at least two years’ in the scale

of pay of 27,000-3%-1,05,000 (IDA) or equivalent scale. The candidate should have experience of using / applying terminology (terminological work) in Hindi and/ or translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa, preferably of technical or scientific literature in any Central / State Government / PSU or teaching, research, writing in any Central / State Government / PSU. Specialization / Research work in the relevant area would be an added advantage.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 109

Qualification :

Full time three years regular Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD (Any other discipline /equivalent disciplines are

not eligible to apply.)

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time

regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 46

Qualification :

Full time three years regular Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Electrical Discipline includes Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics / Electrical (Power)/Power Systems / Power Engineering. (Branches mentioned above are only eligible to apply for Electrical discipline.) Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E.

without the essential qualification i.e. full time regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (E&C)

No. of posts : 17

Qualification :

Full time three years regular Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade for General/OBC/EWS and 50% marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PwBD. Electronics & Communication Discipline includes Electronics & Communication/ Electronics/ Electronics & Tele-communication/ Electronics & Power / Power Electronics/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control. (Branches mentioned above are only eligible to apply for Electronics & Communication discipline.)

Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E. without the essential qualification i.e. full time

regular Diploma is not eligible/ allowed.

Name of post : Supervisor (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate with DOEACC ‘A’ level course from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

OR

Three years polytechnic Diploma in Computer Science/ IT from Government / Government

recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

OR

BCA / Bsc (Computer Science / IT) from Government / Government recognized Institutes with minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade.

Name of post : Senior Accountant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Inter CA Pass or Inter CMA Pass candidates are eligible to apply.

Name of post : Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Master’s degree from a recognized Indian university in Hindi with English as an elective subject at the Degree level or Master’s Degree from a recognized Indian university in English with Hindi as an elective subject at the degree level. Pass candidates are eligible to apply.

Essential Experience:

One-year post qualification experience as on last date of application in the field of using / applying

terminology (terminological work) in Hindi and translation work from English to Hindi and Vice

Versa in Central/State Govt./ PSU.

OR

One-year post qualification experience in research or teaching in Hindi in Central/State Govt. Educational Institute.

OR

Degree/Diploma in translation from English to Hindi and vice versa from recognized Indian

University.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhpcindia.com/

Date of opening of Online portal : 02.09.2025 (10.00 AM)

Last date of closing of Online portal : 01.10.2025 (05.00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here