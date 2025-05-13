Applications are invited for recruitment of 60 vacant positions or career in NHAI in 2025.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Manager (Technical) altogether in 2025. National Highway Authority of India came into being under an act of the Parliament, NHAI Act, 1988 altogether as “An Act to provide for the constitution of an Authority for the development, maintenance and management of national highways and for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto”. It got the work of National Highways Development Project, which along with other minor projects altogether, has worked for 50329 kms of National Highways and ensured its development, maintenance and management altogether. Its objective is to ensure that all contract awards and procurements conform to the best industry practices with regard to transparency of process, adoption of bid criteria to ensure healthy competition in award of contracts, implementation of projects conform to best quality requirements and the highway system is adhere to in full maintenance to ensure best user comfort and convenience.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 60

Essential Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

Candidates must have a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Score 2025 in Civil

Engineering discipline.

Pay : Level 10 of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC (Rs.56100 -177500) with Central Dearness allowance (CDA)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years altogether as on closing date of advertisement. The Upper age limit for advertised post on direct recruitment basis is relaxable as per Govt. of India rules altogether applicable for different groups/category.

How to apply :

The applicant may visit NHAI website http://www.nhai.gov.in for applying Online.

Last Date for submission of Online Application is 09.06.2025 (06:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here